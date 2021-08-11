Peterborough United sign a young midfielder

Ethan Bojang. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Bojang was released by Doncaster Rovers at the end of last season and turned out for Posh as a triallist in a couple of pre-season friendlies.

Posh Academy director Kieran Scarff said: “Ethan came through the system at Doncaster. I knew him from my time at the club. He joined us right at the back end of last season and trained with us for a few weeks.

“At Doncaster, Ethan was always in the top two or three in his age group as he progressed through the ranks and it was a real surprise that he didn’t get a contract. Hopefully that will benefit us. He has an opportunity with us now.”