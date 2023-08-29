New Posh signing Jadel Katongo. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ball-playing centre-back Jadel Katongo signed for Posh at the idverde Training Ground on Tuesday morning.

The 18 year-old’s arrival could be seen as further proof Ronnie Edwards will leave Posh before the transfer window deadline of 11pm on Friday, September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katongo joined City as an under 9 and has progressed through the Academy to become a regular in the club’s under 18s. He was the youngest member of that squad when they clinched the title during the 2020-2021 campaign and the following season, he featured 18 times as City retained their title.

He subsequently progressed to City's development squad for the 2022/23 season and made his first appearance for Pep Guardiola's side in the December friendly with Girona.

Katongo has yet to make a senior appearance and this will be his first spell on loan away from City.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I am delighted. He is a young boy who we know really well and we feel that he is ready for his first loan away from City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a centre back who is very good on the ball and his stats are fantastic. He can play in a back four or a back three and can also play at right-back, so he covers a lot of what we need and I am excited about his arrival.

“Manchester City rate him highly. We have had good conversations with them and there were other clubs in for him, but he has decided to come here, which is obviously pleasing.

"Jadel likes the way we play and how we develop younger players. and this is the next chapter in his career, to go out and experience men’s football and he is really looking forward to it.

"City were excellent to deal with.

Katongo, who has trained with the first team at City, told the Posh media team: “I feel I am ready for my first experience of playing men’s football and I am looking forward to it.

"I think this is the right club for me as they play a similar style of football to what I am used to. When I spoke to the manager, he spoke about the philosophy, how he wants to play, and I think that it is the right time for me to come and hopefully play some first team football.