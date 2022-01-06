Peterborough United sign a Norwich City full-back

Bali Mumba after signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 20 year-old is comfortable on either side of the defence, but likely to be used on the left by Posh. Mumba is eligible to play in the FA Cup third round tie at home to Bristol Rovers on Saturday (January 8).

Mumba played 45 minutes as a substitute in the Canaries’ 5-0 defeat at Manchester City earlier in the season. That remains his only Premier League appearance, but he also started Carabao Cup ties against Bournemouth and Liverpool this season. Mumba came on a substitute four times in the Championship last season.

Norwich signed Mumba from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee in July 2020. He made 10 appearances for the Wearsiders. He has represented England at under 16, 17, 18 and 19 level.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I am very happy to get Bali signed. He is comfortable at both left and right-back and can also play as a wing-back. He will be an important addition to the squad, and I am really looking forward to working with him for the rest of the season.”