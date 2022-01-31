Peterborough United sign a left-back from Middlesbrough
Peterborough United have signed left-back Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.
Coulson (23) spent the first-half of the season on loan at Ipswich Town in League One, but started just six games because of injury.
He last played in a 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers on November 2, but is now fully fit.
Coulson has made 49 appearances (28 starts) for Boro - his first professional club - and previously spent time on loan at Cambridge and St Mirren.