Peterborough United sign a left-back from Middlesbrough

Hayden Coulson (right) in action for Middlesbrough. Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Coulson (23) spent the first-half of the season on loan at Ipswich Town in League One, but started just six games because of injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He last played in a 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers on November 2, but is now fully fit.

Coulson has made 49 appearances (28 starts) for Boro - his first professional club - and previously spent time on loan at Cambridge and St Mirren.