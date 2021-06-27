Peterborough United sign a former Cobblers goalkeeper, according to reports
Peterborough United have signed former Ipswich Town and Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell, according to reports.
The East Anglian Daily Times are reporting Cornell agreed a move to the Weston Homes Stadium after his contract at Ipswich was ended by mutual consent at the end of last season.
Cornell helped Cobblers win promotion from League Two in the 2019-20 season before switching to Portman Road, but he made just 10 League One appearances for the Tractor Boys.
Cornell (30) started his career at Swansea and went on to play for Hereford, St Mirren, Portsmouth and Oldham before joining Cobblers.
Posh were seeking a ‘keeper to challenge number one Christy Pym for his starting place.
Cornell is 6ft 2ins according to www.soccerbase.com.