Ryan De Havilland after Portsmouth's win at Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Pompey won the game with a counter attack goal 13 minutes from time, but Posh were again impressive in terms of possession and passing patterns without creating enough scoring chances.

Ryan De Havilland was one of the players to impress Posh manager Darren Ferguson. The 22 year-old summer signing from Barnet started his first Football League match since October 3 in place of the suspended Hector Kyprianou and delivered an accomplished midfield performance.

"It was always going to be difficult against the league leaders, but there was no disappointment with the way we played, only with the result,” De Havilland said.

"We dominated possession and the game and we had chances, but it just wasn’t our day. We played through the thirds pretty well with some good passing patterns, but we just couldn’t get a goal.

“They then hit us on the counter and delivered a clinical finish. Maybe I should have committed a tactical foul, but we will wash ourselves down and go again

“I had a good game I felt. I train with the players every day so I knew I would slot in okay and I started well. It’s been a tough season as I haven’t played much, but I can’t complain as the team have been so good.

"I’ve had to be patient, but I have a chance now to get a run of games.”

De Havilland has now made 20 League One appearances for Posh, but 17 of them have been as a substitute.