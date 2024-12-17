George Nevett in action for Posh against Crawley at the weekend. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
George Nevett in action for Posh against Crawley at the weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United should pick a team strong enough to ensure they don't lose to Northampton Town again

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Peterborough United won’t want to lose twice in quick succession to local rivals Northampton Town.

Expect therefore a strong Posh side to take on the Cobblers at the Weston Homes Stadium in a last 32 Vertu Trophy tie on Tuesday night (7pm kick off).

Posh will be without forward Chris Conn-Clarke who suffered a concussion towards the end of last Saturday’s 4-3 League One win over Crawley Town and midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady who is suspended after collecting two cautions in the Trophy this season.

Here’s the team the PT would pick in the usual 4-2-3-1 formation...

It makes sense to give goalkeeper Blackmore a rare outing, just in case something bad happens to Nick Bilokapic before Jed Steer is back to full fitness. Blackmore apparently talks well, kicks well and he's been playing well in the under 21s.

1. WILL BLACKMORE

It makes sense to give goalkeeper Blackmore a rare outing, just in case something bad happens to Nick Bilokapic before Jed Steer is back to full fitness. Blackmore apparently talks well, kicks well and he's been playing well in the under 21s.

The best way for the young full-back to forget Saturday's big error is to play again and to play well. This shouldn't be as testing a game and he was okay against Cobblers' first team last week when he created a goal.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

The best way for the young full-back to forget Saturday's big error is to play again and to play well. This shouldn't be as testing a game and he was okay against Cobblers' first team last week when he created a goal.

The young left-back's 30-minute cameo as a substitute on Saturday suggested he is ready to start and Jack Sparkes could probably do with a breather. Mills scored a terrific goal in the club's last Trophy game with his right foot. His left foot is even better.

3. HARLEY MILLS

The young left-back's 30-minute cameo as a substitute on Saturday suggested he is ready to start and Jack Sparkes could probably do with a breather. Mills scored a terrific goal in the club's last Trophy game with his right foot. His left foot is even better.

He should be allowed to build on a strong weekend showing. He strolls through games at centre-back.

4. JADEL KATONGO

He should be allowed to build on a strong weekend showing. He strolls through games at centre-back.

