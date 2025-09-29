Peterborough United should pick a team designed with League One survival, rather a third straight Wembley visit, in mind

3 . GEORGE NEVETT

The teenager has played a lot lately, but he's young enough and fit enough to play 3 times in 8 days. Let's keep his good form going and hope he can develop his ball-carrying skills in a less pressurised game. I'd play Lucca Mendonca, but as he's expected to go out on loan soon I don't really see the point. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.