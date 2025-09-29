Peterborough United should pick a team designed with League One survival, rather a third straight Wembley visit, in mind

Posh probably need to win to keep alive their chances of a third Trophy win in a row, but it’s more important minutes are given to those who might yet push for League One starts.
Here is the PT team selection in the 3-4-1-2 formation.
1. VICENTE REYES
If the on-loan Norwich City goalkeeper doesn't play in this game there is no point in him being here. He could yet get back into the League One side if first-choice Alex Bass fails to find consistency. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
2. DAVID OKAGBUE (blue, right).
The right centre-back in our team needs to prove he can cope with nimble forwards. Photo: David Lowndes
3. GEORGE NEVETT
The teenager has played a lot lately, but he's young enough and fit enough to play 3 times in 8 days. Let's keep his good form going and hope he can develop his ball-carrying skills in a less pressurised game. I'd play Lucca Mendonca, but as he's expected to go out on loan soon I don't really see the point. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
4. TOM O'CONNOR (blue).
I'm keeping the left-sided centre-back going to see how he gets on with a different left wing-back. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.