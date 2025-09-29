Posh boss Darren Ferguson (second right) has tricky selection decisions to make ahead of the Vertu Trophy tie with Aston Villa Under 21s on Tuesday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.placeholder image
Posh boss Darren Ferguson (second right) has tricky selection decisions to make ahead of the Vertu Trophy tie with Aston Villa Under 21s on Tuesday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United should pick a team designed with League One survival, rather a third straight Wembley visit, in mind

By Alan Swann
Published 29th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 09:29 BST
Peterborough United tackle Aston Villa Under 21s in their second Vertu Trophy group match at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (September 30, 7pm kick off).

Posh probably need to win to keep alive their chances of a third Trophy win in a row, but it’s more important minutes are given to those who might yet push for League One starts.

Here is the PT team selection in the 3-4-1-2 formation.

If the on-loan Norwich City goalkeeper doesn't play in this game there is no point in him being here. He could yet get back into the League One side if first-choice Alex Bass fails to find consistency.

1. VICENTE REYES

If the on-loan Norwich City goalkeeper doesn't play in this game there is no point in him being here. He could yet get back into the League One side if first-choice Alex Bass fails to find consistency. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The right centre-back in our team needs to prove he can cope with nimble forwards.

2. DAVID OKAGBUE (blue, right).

The right centre-back in our team needs to prove he can cope with nimble forwards. Photo: David Lowndes

The teenager has played a lot lately, but he's young enough and fit enough to play 3 times in 8 days. Let's keep his good form going and hope he can develop his ball-carrying skills in a less pressurised game. I'd play Lucca Mendonca, but as he's expected to go out on loan soon I don't really see the point.

3. GEORGE NEVETT

The teenager has played a lot lately, but he's young enough and fit enough to play 3 times in 8 days. Let's keep his good form going and hope he can develop his ball-carrying skills in a less pressurised game. I'd play Lucca Mendonca, but as he's expected to go out on loan soon I don't really see the point. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

I'm keeping the left-sided centre-back going to see how he gets on with a different left wing-back.

4. TOM O'CONNOR (blue).

I'm keeping the left-sided centre-back going to see how he gets on with a different left wing-back. Photo: Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

