Peterborough United should have excellent support at Reading, plus players with Posh links on the move

​Peterborough United are set to take a four-figure following to the opening game of the League One season at Reading.
By Alan Swann
Published 27th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 06:49 BST

​Posh were closing on 1,000 sales at the close of business on Wednesday for the game on Saturday, August 5.

Reading were yesterday placed under a transfer embargo for failing to pay HMRC on time again.

They were expected to make a payment last week, but failed to do so.

Tyreece Simson has moved to Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).Tyreece Simson has moved to Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).
This comes less than a month after the club were served a winding-up petition for the same issue.

Elsewhere in League One Posh’s local rivals Northampton Town signed striker Tyreece Simpson on loan from Huddersfield Town yesterday.

Simpson was linked with Posh in his Swindon Town days, but moved to Huddersfield 12 months ago. He hasn’t started a single league game for the Terriers.

Charlton Athletic have signed left-back Tayo Edun from Blackburn for an undisclosed fee, and picked up highly-rated midfielder Terry Taylor from Burton Albion.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson pulled out of a deal to sign Edun from Lincoln City in the summer of 2021 as he didn’t like the player’s attitude during meetings.

Former Posh full-back Michael Smith has left Hearts and is currently on trial at Cheltenham.

Cambridge United have re-signed forward Sully Kaikai eight years after he left the Abbey Stadium.

Kaikai was at relegated League One club MK Dons last season, but was then released.

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Carlos Mendes Gomez from Luton Town for an undisclosed fee and striker Matt Watters has returned to Barnsley from Cardiff City after spending time on loan at Oakwell last season. He’s now made a permanent move to South Yorkshire.

