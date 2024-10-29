Ricky-Jade Jones in action at Bolton last weekend. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is set to rest a pair of regular starters from Saturday’s first round FA Cup tie at Newport County.

Ferguson sees the game as an ideal opportunity to give centre-back Oscar Wallin a break. He’s also poised to leave out speedy striker Ricky-Jade Jones, but not because he’s taking a trip to a mid-table League Two side lightly.

Sam Curtis picked up a thigh problem at Bolton at the weekend and is set for a scan, but it’s not thought to be a serious issue. He can play at Newport, but will miss the home League One game with Cambridge United on November 9 to serve a one-match suspension. Posh also received a boost from attacking midfielder Chris Conn-Clark who could return from his shoulder injury to face Crystal Palace in an EFL Trophy tie at the Weston Homes Stadium next Tuesday (November 5).

Rio Adebisi, Hector Kyprianou and Jadel Katongo are pencilled in for early December returns. Manchester City loanee midfielder Mo Susoho is expected to be available for the League One game at Burton Albion on January 1.

Oscar Wallin in action for Posh at Bolton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Ricky has looked tired in the last couple of games,” Ferguson said. “It’s because of the way he plays. He puts so much effort into matches so Saturday could be a good time to get a rest into him. We are well off for forward players. Malik Mothersille can obviously play as a centre forward and we have wide options with Abraham Odoh and Cian Hayes.

"We want a good run in the FA Cup. The third round is always the aim so the rest of the squad who are fit will be in Newport for what I expect to be a very tough game.”

George Nevett can expect to replace Wallin. He is one of several first-team players scheduled to play in a Professional Development Under 21 League game against Wigan Athletic at the idverde Training Ground today (Tuesday, 1.30pm kick off). Bradley Ihionvien, Hayes, David Ajiboye, Odoh and new signing Justin Osagie are all expected to start.