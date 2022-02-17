Peterborough United set to play in front of one the biggest crowds in the club’s Football League history in Saturday’s huge game at Derby County

George Boyd celebrates his goal for Posh at Derby on the opening day of the 2009-10 Championship season.

The Rams are confident they will get 30,000 fans through the turnstiles. A win for the home side would take them above Posh on goal difference, although Darren Ferguson’s men would have a game in hand.

Posh fans have played their part already. At 11am today (February 17) they only had a handful of tickets from their 1,800 allocation still unsold.

Posh have only played in front of four crowds in excess of 30,000 in the club’s 62-year Football League history. One came at Pride Park on the opening day of the 2009-10 Championship season when Derby pipped newly-promoted Posh 2-1.

The other plus-30,000 crowds for a Posh game arrived v Newcastle (43,067, 2009), v Crystal Palace (36,478, 1960) and v Middlesbrough (32,503, 1967).

The Palace attendance was for a Division Four match.