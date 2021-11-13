Peterborough United set to make improvements to Weston Homes Stadium

Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh’s desire to move to a new stadium is clear and the club are in the midst of the long planning process at the moment, in the hope of being given approval to built their new home on the Embankment.

With that still years away, however, Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that the club will be looking to make some improvements to the current ground.

On his Hard Truth podcast, he suggested that the club could easily get crowds of between 12,500 and 13,000 but that many people, particularly families, are but off because they don’t like the ground. The hope is then that long term, the new stadium would fix that issue and enable the club to lower prices and regularly attract gates of 17,000.

There are perhaps several areas of the ground that could do with renovation, but the major priority will be fitting seats to the London Road End. The club already applied for an exemption to allow them to use the terrace this season, citing Covid as a reason they were unable to afford to make the necessary changes. Standing is not currently allowed in the Championship, but clubs are given three years grace on the rule. Posh used up all of their three years before this season.

MacAnthony said: “We’re going to have to spend money on that stand (London Road End) converting it into seats for next year in the Championship and we’ve put plans in place for that.