Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United is set to get its first disabled supporters association.

The new initiative will be a joint venture between the club and the Peterborough United Foundation with the aim of engaging with all disabled fans, whether they have a visible or non-visible disability, and also their personal assistants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initial focus will be on ways the club can improve the experience of any disabled people attending a matchday/event at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Peterborough United have launched their first Disabled Supporters Association.

Supporting the creation of the association from the Club will be Operations Manager Leighton Mitchell, who is also the Disabled Liaison Officer and from the Foundation EDI Lead, Jenna Lusk.

Leighton said: “We are pleased to launch this association, and I want to encourage fans with visible and non-visible of disabilities to get involved.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for disabled fans to help the club better understand the barriers that some disabled supporters face, particularly around matchday; we can hopefully improve the experience for all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna added: “Embracing diversity and inclusion isn't just a choice; it's our commitment.

"We stand dedicated to supporting EDI initiatives and empowering disabled supporters through our partnership with Peterborough United Football Club.

"Together, we strive to create a community where everyone is valued, respected, and included, both on and off the pitch."

Those that would like to be part of the process, you can email the club using the following email [email protected] to register an interest; the closing date is the end of March.