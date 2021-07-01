Peterborough United set to battle for ex-England youth international, Millwall chase £12m striker

The Posh look set to up the intensity of their recruitment drive this month, as they gear up for an eagerly anticipated 2021/22 Championship campaign.

After signing for the club, new boy Grant revealed: “I am delighted to be here. When I sat down with the manager and listened to what he had to say I was really intrigued about the opportunity. I felt it suited me down to the ground. His team plays good football and I know what they are about having played against the club last season for Lincoln City.

“I really enjoyed my time at Lincoln, but I felt it was the right time for me to play in the Championship and I am looking forward to that opportunity with Peterborough. It is nice to get things sorted quickly and I can look ahead to meeting my team-mates and getting started.

Meanwhile, Cornell said: “It is a great opportunity for me. The club had a wonderful promotion campaign last season and I want to come in and challenge for that number one position.

“I was grateful the club wanted to get the deal done quickly and I can now look forward to meeting the lads and start forming relationships, particularly with the goalkeepers we have at the club and coach Mark Tyler.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues.

