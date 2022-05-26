Gabe Overton signs his professional development contract at Posh.

Striker Gabe Overton is the latest Posh teenager to make the step up from under 18 football to the pro ranks. He’s expected to join several of his regular youth teammates in the under 23 squad next season.

It’s justification to choose football over tennis at the age of 14.

“It came as a surprise me when they told me,” Overton told the Posh press office. “But it was a pleasant one. I think the club have been happy with my progress over the last couple of months and it is great for me that they see potential in me. I have really enjoyed every minute since I joined the Academy, playing at under 18s has been great and the step-up to the under 23s has been a really good experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Last year has been a really good learning curve, learning to play with different strike partners and learning how and where to find space because not every defender you come up against is going to have the same attributes. I have to make sure I know how I can cause them problems without just relying on pace.

“When I was younger, I played a lot of tennis and obviously I had to make a decision of whether to try and make it in football, so this next stage of my development shows that it wasn’t such a bad idea! I just want to try and grasp the opportunity I have been given.”