Peterborough United sell their entire allocation of tickets for the game at Nottingham Forest in under three days, time running out to buy Stoke City tickets
Peterborough United have sold their entire allocation of tickets for the Championship fixture at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, December 4 in under three days.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 12:46 pm
Posh will be backed by 2,000 fans at the City Ground for a fixture that is all-ticket for visiting fans.
Posh fans can but tickets for the all-tickt trip to Stoke City tomorrow (November 20) up until 3pm today (Friday).
Posh are also current selling tickets for Wednesday’s Championship trip to Blackburn Rovers (November 24).