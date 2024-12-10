Peterborough United season ticket prices set to rise for the 2025-26 campaign
MacAnthony made the revelation during a wider discussion about football ticket prices on a recent edition of ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.
Posh have not increased prices in the last two seasons.
"Our prices have been frozen for the last two seasons,” MacAnthony stated. “But they will go up for next season. Inflation is killing a lot of clubs and it’s hurting our club.
"Everyone is suffering and that includes our clients, the fans. There’s a fine line between doing things right and not completely punishing them.
"If we by some miracle reached the Premier League I’d give the first season free for season ticket holders. After the journey they’ve been on they’d probably deserve it.
"I’ve made mistakes, but football is not a perfect science.”