Peterborough United rumours: Tottenham Hotspur set to bid for young star

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh against Manchester City earlier this season.

The performances of the 19-year-old in the Championship this season have caught the eye of scouts across the country.

Edwards has cemented himself as a first-team regular this season after only making his club debut last season. He has played 28 times in the Championship and has also helped Ian Foster’s England Under 19s qualify for the European Championships taking place this summer.

Football Insider now claims that Tottenham Hotspur are one of a number the clubs preparing a bid for the young defender after making regular checks on him throughout the season.

The same source claimed in January that Antonio Conte’s side saw a £200,000 bid for young Posh full-back Ben Mensah.

Director of Football Barry Fry confirmed an offer had been made but the size of the fee has not been officially revealed.

In October, on his Hard Truth podcast, Posh Chairman Darragh MacAnthony suggested that the sale of Edwards could fund the club for the next three seasons or even pay for a proposed new stadium.

MacAnthony said: “We have a young player performing regularly in the Championship who we could sell for enough money to fund the club for the next two to three years without any financial input from the owners.

“Clubs should want to be self-sustainable without the owners having to remortgage the house or raid the piggy bank to get by.