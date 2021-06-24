Peterborough United rumours: Posh tipped to re-sign former prolific star, Lincoln City join transfer battle

The Posh are back in the second tier and will be desperate not to sink back into League One, and the club are expected to bring in a number of quality players before the new campaign begins in August.

Meanwhile, club captain Mark Beevers signed a new three year deal with the club earlier in the week, and said: “I am happy to get it all sorted. We had a lot of success as a group last season, and it is great that so many of last season’s squad have signed new deals as it means we go into the new campaign with a settled group of players.

“There might not be many with Championship experience yet, but I have no doubt they will cope just fine at that level.

“Ever since I walked through the door, I was made to feel extremely welcome, and I know that any additions we make in the summer will settle very quickly because of the group that we have here.

“It seems a long time ago that we were all celebrating on the pitch after the game with Lincoln, but we are looking forward now, the fixtures come out on Thursday and then the work starts in pre-season.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Trio on Tunnicliffe's tail Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Derby County are all believed to be interested in Luton Town midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe, who is set to leave Kenilworth Road at the end of the month. He began his career on the books at Man Utd. (Daily Mail)

2. Madine pens new Tangerines deal Blackpool striker Gary Madine has put an end to speculation over his immediate future, but agreeing a new one-year deal with the Tangerines. He netted four League One goals in their promotion-winning campaign last season. (Club website)

3. Royals hope to keep McIntyre Reading look set to tie talented youngster Tom McIntyre down to a new deal, amid speculation the 22-year-old could leave upon the expiry of his current deal next week. He's previously been capped at youth level for Scotland. (GetReading)

4. Baggies' Ismael move stalls West Brom's move for Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael is believed to have been held up, with the two parties said to be haggling over how the £2m compensation fee is paid. Ismael took Barnsley to the play-off semi-finals last season. (Football Insider)