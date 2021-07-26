Peterborough United rumours: Key figure speaks out on defender transfer link, West Brom keen on ex-Middlesbrough starlet

The Posh were in pre-season action again last weekend, when they took on Barnet in two separate fixtures as the players continue to build up their match fitness.

Discussing the performances, which saw Peterborough win 3-2 and 2-0, manager Darren Ferguson said: “We were good in the first game apart from conceding two goals. It was a sticky old day, but some of the football was good so I was very happy.

“Aaron Powell was outstanding. Some of his deliveries from the wing were excellent, while Luke Harris also did very well.

“We’ve used two different formations in the friendlies now and the players understand them both and we picked up no injuries which is obviously important in these games Jack Taylor’s goal was very well taken. It came from a very imaginative free kick.”

Assistant Mark Robson added: “The young players know they will get an opportunity at this club and they are grasping it. Aaron Powell has done well and Luke Harris was brilliant in the first game.

“You can see they are growing in confidence. It’s so pleasing to see them coming on. There were a couple of half decent displays in the second match. We were too slow in moving the ball at times and we didn’t create enough.”

