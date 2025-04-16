Kelly N'Mai (red) battling with Josh Knight during a 2023 FA Cup tie between Salford City and Posh. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for Salford City’s in-form forward Kelly N'Mai.

The 20 year-old Dutch attacker has scored five goals in his last nine appearances for a team making a late dash for the League Two play-offs, although he limped off injured during Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at home to Doncaster Rovers.

N’Mai can play in several attacking positions so he could be seen as the replacement for Kwame Poku who will leave Posh at the end of the current campaign.

N’Mai is Dutch, but came through Salford’s Academy. He has scored 11 goals in 77 appearances (42 starts) for his current club and signed a new two-year contract with them last summer.

New MK Dons boss Paul Warne. Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images

His fits the Posh recruitment profile of pace, skill and youth. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said recently Posh have identified two wingers to challenge Abraham Odoh and Cian Hayes for starting places next season. He played in two FA Cup ties against Posh last season.

Poku will take some replacing. He is one of just six players to have made 20 or more goal contributions in League One this season despite not playing for three months because of injury. Poku has 12 goals and eight assists to his name. Birmingham’s £15 million striker Jay Stansfield also has 20 goal contributions from seven more appearances than Poku.

Most League One goal contributions this season: 23 Alfie May (Birmingham); 22 Charlie Kelman (Orient); 21 Richard Kone (Wycombe); 21 Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley); 20 Kwame Poku (Posh), 20 Jay Stansfield (Birmingham).

Struggling League Two side MK Dons have appointed former Derby County manager Paul Warne as their new manager. Warne has taken Rotherham United and Derby to promotion from League One, but was sacked by ‘The Rams’ earlier this year.

MK are languishing in 19th place in League Two having lost eight of their last 11 matches.