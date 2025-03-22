Posh celebrate a goal against Charlton. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United delivered their best performance of the season to outclass in-form promotion chasers Charlton Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

It finished 3-0 to Posh, but Darren Ferguson’s side should have scored six against one of the meanest defences in the division. Their speed, passing and movement left Charlton chasing shadows, increasingly so as the game wore on.

Two goals in five first-half minutes from stand-in skipper Sam Hughes – his first for the club – and Abraham Odoh were followed by a nerve-settling third 11 minutes from time by Malik Mothersille, one he deserved for the quality of his performance.

Odoh, twice, and Mothersille missed second-half sitters, but it was never going to matter against a defence superby marshalled by Hughes and Oscar Wallin who had young Academy graduates either side of them.

Abraham Odoh in action for Posh v Charlton. Photo David Lowndes.

There wasn’t a weak display from the squad as Mo Susoho oozed class in midfield and substitute Cian Hayes terrorised the visiting defence after replacing Kwame Poku early in the second-half.

Posh troubled the visitors throughout with their speed and movement and were rewarded with a strong first-half finish. Hughes struck with a well-directed header from a Poku cross after Charlton thought they had survived a nervy moment by blocking a free-kick from six yards out after goalkeeper Will Mannion had foolishly picked up a back pass. Mothersille’s shot was blocked, but Posh kept the ball alive enabling Poku to pick out his centre-back.

Charlton almost levelled immediately when Luke Berry miskicked after Tyreece Cambell had made one of many strong runs into the Posh penalty area. Posh ‘keeper Jed Steer then got down well to turn a Kayne Ramsey shot behind, but from the set-piece it was the hosts who struck again.

Ricky-Jade Jones, who enjoyed an outstanding game, carried the ball forward before feeding Mothersille who in turn slipped the ball to Odoh. The little winger did the rest, taking advantage of a back-pedalling defender to place the ball into the far corner of the net.

As expected Harley Mills and Susoho replaced unavailable pair Tayo Edun and Hector Kyprianou, while Jones replaced Brad Ihionvien up front. Ihionvien was not in the matchday squad because of a niggle. Hughes skippered the side in Kyprianou’s absence.

Charlton named an unchanged side as they sought to close the gap on the automatic places. They arrived at London Road boasting 10 wins and just one defeat in their last 13 League One matches. Former Posh striker Matt Godden lead the Charlton line.

Posh boss Ferguson had warned his side of Charlton’s set-piece threat and Lloyd Jones looped a header onto the bar from their first corner. They then delivered a clever corner that needed excellent defending from Susoho.

Susoho and Mothersille linked up superbly midway through the half, but the former miscontrolled at the vital moment. Poku then breezed past his marker, but his cross was booted clear by Mannion.

Charlton came out for the second in aggressive fashion, but they couldn’t the goal that could have changed the complexion of the match. Substitute Chuks Aneke headed the best opportunity over the crossbar.

But once Posh settled down they proved too hot to handle. Mothersille was exceptional, the workrate and commitment of Jones was impressive and Susuho and Collins kept the ball ticking over quickly and accurately.

Odoh shot badly over after a superb break from Mothersille, Jones and Poku before Mothersille blazed over from eight yards after Hayes had teed him up. Mothersille should also have done better after latching onto a big clearance from goalkeeper Jed Steer, but Mannion saved. Mothersille then sent Jones through, but his shot hit the side-netting. Odoh then failed to convert twice from close range in the same attack after more Mothersille quality.

But Posh were rock solid at the back. Steer’s handling was impeccable and Posh kept finding Mothersille and co in space. And eventually the killer third goal did arrive. Hayes tricked his way into the box again after accepting a Susoho pass and this time Mothersille did convert.

It was a result and performance to be savoured, but also one which made one wonder what might have been.

Posh: Jed Steer, James Dornelly (sub Carl Johnston, 62 mins), Harley Mills, Sam Hughes, Oscar Wallin; Archie Collins, Mo Susoho (sub Ryan De Havilland, 84 mins); Malik Mothersille (syb Emmanuel Fernandez, 84 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Cian Hayes 55 mins), Abraham Odoh; Ricky-Jade Jones.

Unused subs: Chris Conn-Clarke, Jadel Katongo, Nicholas Bilokapic.

Charlton: Will Mannion, Kayne Ramsey, Lloyd Jones, MacAuley Gillesphey, Tennai Watson (sub Chuks Aneke, 55 mins), Conor Coventry (sub Karoy Anderson, 83 mins), Luke Berry (sub Tom McIntyre, 70 mins), Greg Docherty, Thierry Small, Matt Godden (sub Alex Gilbert, 70 mins), Tyreece Campbell (sub Gassan Ahadme, 83 mins).

Unused subs: Dean Bouzanis, Kai Enslin,

GOALS: Posh – Hughes (39 mins), Odoh (43 mins), Mothersille (79 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Mills (delaying the re-start).

Charlton – Jones (foul).

REFEREE: Scott Tallis 7

ATTENDANCE: 10,231 (2,764 Charlton).