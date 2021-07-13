Peterborough United reveal their squad numbers for the 2021-22 season
Peterborough United have revealed their squad numbers for the 2021-22 season with Sammie Szmodics swapping the number 15 shirt for number seven.
New signing Jorge Grant has the number 11 shirt, fellow newcomer Josh Knight will wear 12 and Jack Marriott has the number 14 shirt as he did when he last played for Posh.
1 Christy Pym, 2 Ronnie Edwards, 3 Dan Butler, 4 Nathan Thompson, 5 Mark Beevers, 6 Frankie Kent, 7 Sammie Szmodics, 8 Jack Taylor, 9 Jonson Clarke-Harris, 10, Siriki Dembele, 11 Jorge Grant, 12 Josh Knight, 13 Dai Cornell, 14 Jack Marriott, 16 Harrison Burrows, 17 Ricky-Jade Jones, 19 Idris Kanu, 20 Serhat Tasdemir, 22 Ethan Hamilton, 23 Joe Ward, 24 Ryan Broom, 25 Dan Gyollai, 26 Mo Eisa, 27 Kyle Barker, 28 Will Blackmore, 29 Benjamin Mensah, 30 Charlie O’Connell, 31 Aaron Powell, 32 Emmanuel Fernandez, 33 Dave Bodie, 34 Hameed Ishola.