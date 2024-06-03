Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United’s away kit is on sale from Monday (June 3).

Posh have launched their new away kit for the 2024/25 season.

The white away kit pays homage to the Posh crest sported on shirts worn by the club from the mid-seventies; representing a 50-year anniversary of its use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has once again partnered with Puma to “create an iconic shirt which is sure to look as good on you in the stands, as it will in the streets.”

The new Peterborough United away kit for 2024/25. Credit: Peterborough United.

The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, with junior sizes from 5 - 14 years and is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors.

Prices are frozen from last season.

The Posh Club Shop at the Weston Homes Stadium is open today from midday until 7pm for supporters who wish to be the first to get their hands on the kit.

Currently, shirt numbers are not available to purchase on the new away kit whilst the club await confirmation from the EFL on number design for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024/25 Peterborough United away kit. Credit: Peterborough United.

Once number design is confirmed, fans will be able to retrospectively add numbers to their shirts by visiting the club shop.

Numbers can be added after a shirt has been worn and/or washed.