Peterborough United reveal new away kit paying homage to historic crest
Posh have launched their new away kit for the 2024/25 season.
The white away kit pays homage to the Posh crest sported on shirts worn by the club from the mid-seventies; representing a 50-year anniversary of its use.
The club has once again partnered with Puma to “create an iconic shirt which is sure to look as good on you in the stands, as it will in the streets.”
The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, with junior sizes from 5 - 14 years and is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors.
Prices are frozen from last season.
The Posh Club Shop at the Weston Homes Stadium is open today from midday until 7pm for supporters who wish to be the first to get their hands on the kit.
Currently, shirt numbers are not available to purchase on the new away kit whilst the club await confirmation from the EFL on number design for next season.
Once number design is confirmed, fans will be able to retrospectively add numbers to their shirts by visiting the club shop.
Numbers can be added after a shirt has been worn and/or washed.
Name personalisation is available from today.