Peterborough legend Tommy Robson passed away in 2020 following a battle with Motor Neurone Disease. The same condition that Rugby League’s Rob Burrow also fought so bravely.

The final totals have been calculated for the money raised towards both the Tommy Robson Statue Fund as well as Dementia UK and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

On Saturday (June 1), over 140 former Posh players and their families turned out for a reunion evening that not only gave the chance for teammates of yesteryear to reminisce and share stories but also to raise money for good causes.

The evening was organised jointly by local businessman and close friend of the late great Tommy Robson, Stuart George, along with heroes of the late 70s and early 80s Steve Collins and Micky Gynn.

Stuart George and Steve Collins with the cheques for funds raised at the Posh Old Boys reunion at Stamford Daniels FC in aid of the Tommy Robson statue fund and the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Dementia UK.

In total, £5,800 was raised for the statue fund. This means that the total raised to erect bronze statue of Posh’s all-time record appearance holder and freedom of the city holder Tommy Robson has now passed £86,000.

The target the TR11 Committee is expecting to have to raise is in the region of £100,000.

PISA 2000 Chairman Adi Mowles said: “With this amazing donation, the fund is now over the £80,000 mark, which means that very soon the committee will get together with Tommy’s family to decide on the statue design.

All of the attendees at the reunion.

“It was a great night and an honour as well as a pleasure to meet up with so many Posh, players and supporters alike. A massive thanks from the TR11 Committee to Stuart, Steve and Micky for their great support.

The night was also a success as attendees also raised £500 each for Dementia UK and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The three cheques were handed over to the respective causes on Wednesday (June 5).

Organise Stuart added: “It was a fabulous event that took place over the afternoon and evening.

"It was great to see so many ex players reminiscing about their playing days - some of the stories were pure gold.

"Between them, every hotel room in Stamford must have been booked!