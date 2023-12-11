Peterborough United are still a point from the automatic promotion places in League One after leaders Portsmouth beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 in Monday’s battle between the top two at Fratton Park.

Former Posh defender Ricardo Santos struggled for Bolton at Portsmouth. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Pompey were worthy winners after a dominant second-half display capped by a match clinching goal from impressive Aussie forward Kusini Yengi two minutes from full-time.

The hosts had taken the lead through a Connor Shaughnessy header from a corner on the stroke of half-time.

The first-half had been even, but Bolton suffered after a horrendous miss from top scorer Dion Charles in the 25th minute. Charles poked the ball wide from three yards after former Posh goalkeeper Will Norris had made a superb save to thwart Jón Dadi Bödvarsson.

Pompey are now six points clear at the top. They are seven points ahead of fourth-placed Posh from the same number of games played.

Posh are a point behind Bolton who still have a game in hand.

Elsewhere in League One Oxford United, humbled 3-0 at Posh on Saturday, are playing down suggestions they will re-sign forward Tariqe Fosu who is a free agent after his release from Brentford at the end of last season.

Fosu played 33 times for Oxford, scoring 10 goals, during a six-month spell with the club in the first half of the 2019-20 season. He joined Brentford for an undisclosed fee in January, 2020.

Oxford slipped to sixth in League One after defeat at Posh, but will climb back up to third if they win at struggling Reading on Tuesday night.

The imminence of a transfer window always brings hard-to-believe stories and the Sun have linked Reading teenager Caylan Vickers with Real Madrid!

Lincoln are apparently keen on former Spurs defender Kallum Casey and Shrewsbury, who host Posh on December 23, have signed attacking midfielder Roland Idowu from Irish side Waterford.

