Peterborough United relieved as Siriki Dembele receives positive news on injury scare

The clubs and fans alike feared the worst when he limped off in stoppage time at the Coventry Building Society Arena after attempting to turn quickly but getting his studs caught in the turf.

Without Jack Marriott, Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones in forward areas, Posh could little afford to lose another option, let alone such a key player and one of the three top scorers in the league with two goals.

There was good news from a scan this week though as it showed no damage and Dembele even has a chance of facing Bournemouth on Wednesday (September 29).

Ferguson said: “It’s positive. The scan came back clear, it showed nothing, which is the most important bit.

“There’s no real damage to his knee but he’s going to be touch and go for tomorrow, but he’s certainly got a chance. We’ll know more tomorrow.”