Kobe Chong after signing for Posh.

Defender Connor Peters and midfielders Kobe Chong and Ethan Bojang will leave London Road this summer.

Peters is a local lad who spent time on loan at Yaxley last season, while Chong (Peterborough Sports) and Bojang (Spalding United) were also loaned out to local non-league clubs.