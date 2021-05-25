Peterborough United reject the chance to sign Leeds United youngster

Alfie McCalmont after scoring for Oldham at Cambridge last season. Photo: Joe Giddins PA Wire

The 21 year-old spent last season on loan at League Two side Oldham Athletic. He scored 10 goals in 39 appearances and was viewed as a huge success in his first spell away from Elland Road.

The PT was tipped off Posh were interested in signing McCalmont and asked the question of club director of football Barry Fry.