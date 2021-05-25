Peterborough United reject the chance to sign Leeds United youngster

Peterborough United have rejected the chance to sign young Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 11:54 am
Alfie McCalmont after scoring for Oldham at Cambridge last season. Photo: Joe Giddins PA Wire

The 21 year-old spent last season on loan at League Two side Oldham Athletic. He scored 10 goals in 39 appearances and was viewed as a huge success in his first spell away from Elland Road.

The PT was tipped off Posh were interested in signing McCalmont and asked the question of club director of football Barry Fry.

“Leeds offered to swap the player for one of ours and we turned it down flat,” Fry stated without naming the Posh player involved.