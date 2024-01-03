Harrison Burrows (front) and Peter Kioso celebrate the Posh win at Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have also fielded calls about their front four of Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones according to chairman Darragh MacAnthony on the latest edition of his Hard Truth podcast.

MacAnthony didn’t name the club interested in current first-team left-back Burrows (21), but he is not interested in selling anyone other than transfer listed striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and top defender Ronnie Edwards during the January transfer window.

He is also intent on asking anyone who buys Edwards to loan him back to Posh for the rest of the season.

Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates a goal against Barnsley last week. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

League One rivals Charlton Athletic have had three bids up to £450k for Clarke-Harris turned down by Posh, but other clubs are in the hunt for the double Golden Boot winner including one in League Two. Cash-rich Wrexham have been linked with Clarke-Harris in recent days.

"We’ve had the bid for Harrison from a top six Championship club which we turned down and we’ve had phone calls about the front four,” MacAnthony said. "But we’re not selling those players.

"If a Premier League club does buy Ronnie I will make a cheeky request to let us have him for another five months.

"Charlton are not a million miles away from what we want for ‘Jonno’ and if they reach my price they can sign him and speak to him, but there are other clubs interested. He might consider dropping down a division if the money is right and the club is ambitious.

"As a target man ‘Jonno’ is at his peak. I still believe he’d get 15 goals in a season for a half decent Championship club.”

Posh club captain and right-back Kioso is back at Rotherham United who ended the 24 year-old’s loan spell at London Road on Tuesday.

And on-loan left-back Zak Sturge has returned to Chelsea after failing to make an impact at Posh.

MacAnthony added: “It’s a shame about PK, but there will no whinging from me. He has been fantastic for us and we will miss him, but it’s Rotherham’s prerogative to take him back. They are fighting for their Championship lives and I wish PK and the club well.”