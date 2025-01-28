Posh celebrate their winning goal against Wigan. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United rediscovered that winning feeling thanks to a first senior goal from Manchester city loanee Mahamadou Susoho.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would be a lie to claim Posh played well, but they deserved to win against a Wigan Athletic side who failed to register a shot on target in 99 minutes of play.

Susoho, who turned 20 earlier this month, won the game with a brave header from Tayo Edun’s superb left-wing cross in the 19th minute. It was the sole piece of quality in the first-half, but Posh shouldn’t care about that as they battled hard to preserve the lead before finishing the game strongly and forcing highly-rated visiting goalkeeper Sam Tickle into two decent stops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a first Posh win in League One since December 14 and a first in nine matches. The fluent football which has become the trademark of this club under this manager and this chairman can be placed in cold storage until safety from relegation has been confirmed.

Mahamadou Susoho scores for Posh against Wigan. Photo David Lowndes.

That is still some way away as the gap to the bottom four remains six points, but one win can transform fortunes and Posh will be hoping a more positive run will now follow. Certainly they have a defence that now looks more likely to keep a clean sheet.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson’s reaction to Saturday’s capitulation at Lincoln City was to make five changes to his starting line-up with the other six extremely fortunate to survive. In came Susoho, young centre-back George Nevett and forward players Chris Conn-Clarke, Ricky-Jade Jones and Abraham Odoh.

Out went club captain Hector Kyprianou, Emmanuel Fernandez, Ryan De Havilland, Cian Hayes and Malik Mothersille. Fernandez was ruled out because of concussion protocols. On-loan centre-back Sam Hughes was given the skipper’s armband, a reflection on the leadership qualities he’s shown on and off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was some hope offered in the Wigan line-up as star man Thelo Aasgaard was left out of the matchday squad in order to pursue a move to the Championship, one he completed before kick-off. He ran riot in this fixture last season scoring twice as Wigan won 3-2, one of three successive wins against Posh. Former Posh skipper Ollie Norburn started for the Latics.

Wigan showed some intent by managing a shot inside the first 10 seconds, but Posh largely dominated the ball in a first-half that lacked excitement apart from that one glorious match-winning moment. Nevett slipped a free-kick in the Wigan half out to Edun on the left wing and his delicious cross was headed into the net by the stooping Susoho.

Posh didn’t create again despite dominating the ball, but Wigan didn’t create at all, although they started to push their hosts back towards the end of the half without managing to test Nicholas Bilokapic.

Of course Posh are far from certainties to hold onto a 1-0 lead and Wigan’s triple substitution at the break gave them the impetus to dominate the start of the second-half, but they ran aground against the solid pairing of Hughes and Nevett who were supported well by full-backs Carl Johnston and Edun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest scare was of Posh’s own making when Nevett’s underhit back pass was smacked by Bilokapic against Will Goodwin with the ball thankfully careering wide of goal.

Posh were patient and came on strong in the final stages. Odoh teed up Jones who was thwarted by Tickle and the Wigan ‘keeper also did well to keep out Conn-Clarke’s 20-yarder.

Those moments were enough to justify three points, a fact celebrated excitedly by a smallish home crowd who were behind their team from kick-off.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Tayo Edun, Sam Hughes, George Nevett, Carl Johnston, Mahamadou Susoho (sub Hector Kyprianou, 62 mins), Archie Collins, Chris Conn-Clarke, Abraham Odoh, Gustav Lindgren (sub Cian Hayes, 72 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Malik Mothersille, 90 mins).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Oscar Wallin, Ryan De Havilland,James Dornelly.

Wigan: Sam Tickle, Tony Sibbick, Jason Kerr, James Carragher (sub Will Aimson 63 mins), Luke Robinson (sub Harry McHugh, 46 mins), Scott Smith, Ollie Norburn (sub Jon Mellish, 46 mins), Silko Thomas (sub Callum McManaman, 63 mins), Dale Taylor, Joe Hungbo (sub Jonny Smith, 46 mins), Will Goodwin.

Unused subs: Tom Watson, Asamoah Jr

GOAL: Posh – Susoho (19 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Lindgren (foul), Johnston (foul), Bilokapic (delaying the restart).

Wigan – Norburn (foul), Carragher (foul), Maloney (manager, dissent).

REFEREE: Carl Brook 6.

ATTENDANCE: 6,316 (Wigan to follow).