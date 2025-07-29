Peterborough United receive a huge boost as Harley signs a new long-term deal

Harley Mills signs his new Posh contract. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Peterborough United have received a huge boost in the build-up to a new League One season.

​Wembley hero Harley Mills has ended months of speculation by signing a new lengthy contract at London Road.

The 19 year-old, who scored a brilliant goal in a man-of-the-match display, in the Vertu Trophy Final win over Birmingham City last season, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal.

Mills was about to enter the last year of his previous Posh deal which could have led to a sale of one of the club’s prize assets.

Harley Mills celebrates after the Posh win at Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

“It’s taken a while, but we are all delighted to get it done,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said.

"Harley is a player who made a big impact towards the end of last season and we all wanted to secure his services on a long-term contract.

"There are areas he can improve on, but there is no denying his talent.

"Harley has been excellent throughout pre-season and we look forward to working with him over a long period of time."

Mills was persuaded to stay by the promise of regular first-team action and by the expert coaching skills of Ferguson and his staff.

He is a certain starter in the left-back role in the League One opener at Cardiff City as £500k capture Rio Adebisi remains on the sidelines because of injury, although Ferguson has reported the 24 year-old is making good progress.

"This club have always produced and given opportunities to young players,” Mills said.

"And working with the manager and the coaching staff here is something I know will help me improve my game.

"I have tried not to let stuff in the background affect pre-season and I don't think it did.

"I am now really excited about the season opener and the campaign to come.”

Mills has only started 14 senior games for Posh since turning professional two years ago, but his reputation is such Premier League Fulham were reportedly showing an interest.

The full-back had switched Academies from Aston Villa to Posh.

He spent time on loan at National League South side Enfield Town last season before his dramatic impact with Posh.

