Peterborough United ready raid for ex-France youth international, Everton chase £10m-rated star

The result saw Darren Ferguson's side finish the weekend five points away from safety in 22nd place, as the countdown to the hectic set of festive fixtures continues.
Speaking after the game, Ferguson said: “We played well for large parts. We had two very good chances in the game at 0-0 and we have to take one of them.
“We have to find a way of getting ahead away from home and we also have to find the ability to, if we’re not going to score, make sure we got a 0-0. Those things are letting us down badly at the moment.
“In any game of football, they are two very, very good chances. We have to find a way of getting one of those in. I don’t know what Jorge is doing, just put your foot through it and Dembele has hit the outside of the post. It has to go in. They were the best two clear chances of the game.
“For large parts of the first half, we were dominant but, when you are dominant in a game like that, you have to go ahead and at the moment, we are simply not doing it. They were booed them off at half time as we had done every part of our job but score. We had to be ahead.”
