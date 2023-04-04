Peterborough United re-invested the original fee for Ivan Toney in the playing squad within 12 months
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the Ivan Toney transfer to Brentford has already been worth close to £10 million.
The original fee was £6 million with add ons for goals scored, a Brentford promotion from the Championship and their subsequent survival in the Premier League.
Posh will get £1 million this summer when Brentford’s Premier League status is confirmed for another season.
This next payment takes Posh close to the £10 million cap placed on the original transfer, although a deal brokered entirely by MacAnthony and the London club still guarantees a healthy sell on percentage when new England cap Toney makes an inevitable move to one of the Premier League’s biggest hitters.
It looks like a cracking piece of transfer work conducted at a time when football clubs were struggling financially because of Covid.
And, for those wondering, the original transfer fee of £6 million was effectively re-invested in the playing squad within 12 months.
The add ons, not all of which have been received yet, have also been used to fund promotion pushes at a time when the club is trying to reduce its debt level.