Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the Ivan Toney transfer to Brentford has already been worth close to £10 million.

​The original fee was £6 million with add ons for goals scored, a Brentford promotion from the Championship and their subsequent survival in the Premier League.

Posh will get £1 million this summer when Brentford’s Premier League status is confirmed for another season.

This next payment takes Posh close to the £10 million cap placed on the original transfer, although a deal brokered entirely by MacAnthony and the London club still guarantees a healthy sell on percentage when new England cap Toney makes an inevitable move to one of the Premier League’s biggest hitters.

It looks like a cracking piece of transfer work conducted at a time when football clubs were struggling financially because of Covid.

And, for those wondering, the original transfer fee of £6 million was effectively re-invested in the playing squad within 12 months.

The add ons, not all of which have been received yet, have also been used to fund promotion pushes at a time when the club is trying to reduce its debt level.

1 . JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS Toney’s transfer to Brentford was completed on August 31, 2020. Four days earlier Posh had signed Jonson Clarke-Harris from Bristol Rovers for around £1.25 million. It’s safe to say Clarke-Harris was signed to replace Toney. The PT understands Rovers have since received around £500k in add ons for a promotion, goals scored and appearances so £1.75 million spent leaving £4.25 million to go…. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2 . SAMMIE SZMODICS Sammie Szmodics moved to Posh from Bristol City for approximately £1.25 million on September 8, 2020 (the transfer window dates were changed because of Covid). Now £3 million to account for... Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

3 . JORGE GRANT In July, 2021, 11 months after Toney’s departure, Posh signed highly-rated midfielder Jorge Grant from Lincoln City. Grant had a release clause in his contract so Posh got him on the cheap at around £500k. Just the £2.5 million to find… Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

4 . JOSH KNIGHT In July 2021, Posh signed Josh Knight from Leicester City for a fee believed to be £500k. £2 million to go... Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales