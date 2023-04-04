News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
22 minutes ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
2 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
3 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
13 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
Posh continue to cash in on Ivan Toney's transfer to Brentford 3 years ago. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.Posh continue to cash in on Ivan Toney's transfer to Brentford 3 years ago. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
Posh continue to cash in on Ivan Toney's transfer to Brentford 3 years ago. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Peterborough United re-invested the original fee for Ivan Toney in the playing squad within 12 months

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the Ivan Toney transfer to Brentford has already been worth close to £10 million.

By Alan Swann
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:05 BST

​The original fee was £6 million with add ons for goals scored, a Brentford promotion from the Championship and their subsequent survival in the Premier League.

Posh will get £1 million this summer when Brentford’s Premier League status is confirmed for another season.

This next payment takes Posh close to the £10 million cap placed on the original transfer, although a deal brokered entirely by MacAnthony and the London club still guarantees a healthy sell on percentage when new England cap Toney makes an inevitable move to one of the Premier League’s biggest hitters.

It looks like a cracking piece of transfer work conducted at a time when football clubs were struggling financially because of Covid.

And, for those wondering, the original transfer fee of £6 million was effectively re-invested in the playing squad within 12 months.

The add ons, not all of which have been received yet, have also been used to fund promotion pushes at a time when the club is trying to reduce its debt level.

Toney’s transfer to Brentford was completed on August 31, 2020. Four days earlier Posh had signed Jonson Clarke-Harris from Bristol Rovers for around £1.25 million. It’s safe to say Clarke-Harris was signed to replace Toney. The PT understands Rovers have since received around £500k in add ons for a promotion, goals scored and appearances so £1.75 million spent leaving £4.25 million to go….

1. JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS

Toney’s transfer to Brentford was completed on August 31, 2020. Four days earlier Posh had signed Jonson Clarke-Harris from Bristol Rovers for around £1.25 million. It’s safe to say Clarke-Harris was signed to replace Toney. The PT understands Rovers have since received around £500k in add ons for a promotion, goals scored and appearances so £1.75 million spent leaving £4.25 million to go…. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Sammie Szmodics moved to Posh from Bristol City for approximately £1.25 million on September 8, 2020 (the transfer window dates were changed because of Covid). Now £3 million to account for...

2. SAMMIE SZMODICS

Sammie Szmodics moved to Posh from Bristol City for approximately £1.25 million on September 8, 2020 (the transfer window dates were changed because of Covid). Now £3 million to account for... Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
In July, 2021, 11 months after Toney’s departure, Posh signed highly-rated midfielder Jorge Grant from Lincoln City. Grant had a release clause in his contract so Posh got him on the cheap at around £500k. Just the £2.5 million to find…

3. JORGE GRANT

In July, 2021, 11 months after Toney’s departure, Posh signed highly-rated midfielder Jorge Grant from Lincoln City. Grant had a release clause in his contract so Posh got him on the cheap at around £500k. Just the £2.5 million to find… Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
In July 2021, Posh signed Josh Knight from Leicester City for a fee believed to be £500k. £2 million to go...

4. JOSH KNIGHT

In July 2021, Posh signed Josh Knight from Leicester City for a fee believed to be £500k. £2 million to go... Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Darragh MacAnthonyIvan ToneyBrentfordPremier LeagueLondonEngland