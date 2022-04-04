Peterborough United raise £5000 for Ukraine by auctioning off match worn Manchester City shirts from FA Cup clash

Frankie Kent walks out with the flag supplied by St Olga.

Following the conclusion of the match, which saw Posh captain Frankie Kent walk out onto the field holding a Ukrainian flag with City captain and Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko, a number of the shirts by Posh players were auctioned on Ebay.

The proceeds of these were then rounded up to £5000 and donated to St Olga Ukrainian Church in Woodston to support their humanitarian effort.

On Sunday morning (April 3), Chief Executive David Paton, Club Chaplain Richard Longfoot and Marketing Manager Jake Baxter handed over the cheque to the church.

Chief Executive David Paton hands over the cheque to St Olga Ukrainian Church in Woodston.

The money will aid the church’s relief efforts for the people of Ukraine following the devastating invasion by Russia.

Chief Executive David Paton said: “It was wonderful to spend time at the church on Sunday. They have done enormous work for the local community and Ukraine and it is hugely impressive given the size of the Church. It was incredible to hear that the church and the people of the city have been generous enough to fill 11 lorries with aid, which is now in or on its way to the Ukrainian border.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who bid on the auction, whether they were successful or not, that money is so important to the relief effort. We are planning a number of events for those that have fled Ukraine and relocated to Peterborough with more details to be announced soon.”

The breakdown of the shirt prices per player were:

Ronnie Edwards £490

Joe Ward £490

Josh Knight- £450

Jorge Grant- £400

Frankie Kent- £380

Sammie Szmodics- £370

Jeando Fuchs- £370

Jonson Clarke-Harris £360

Kwame Poku- £315.52

Hayden Coulson £311

Reece Brown £310

Ricky-Jade Jones- £310