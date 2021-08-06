Peterborough United pull out of the race to sign Lincoln City full-back
Peterborough United insist they are no longer interested in signing Lincoln City left-back Tayo Edun.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 9:55 am
Posh were linked with the player again this morning (August 6) and while they did make a bid earlier this summer, their interest has cooled now they have signed Joe Tomlinson from Eastleigh.
“We did make a bid, but we subsequently pulled out of the running for him,” Posh director of football Barry Fry confirmed.
Numerous Championship clubs are reportedly interested in Edun (23).