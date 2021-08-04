Peterborough United promotion heroes to reunite at Spalding United (for one day only!)

Peterborough United promotion heroes have agreed to play for an all-star team in a friendly at Spalding United on Sunday (August 8, 3pm).

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:52 am
Gaby Zakuani (left) with Aaron Mclean.

Spalding manager Gaby Zakuani has already secured the services of dynamic strike duo Aaron Mclean and Craig Mackail-Smith, plus fans’ favourite Charlie Lee for the match at the Sir Halley Stewart Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Tickets can be purchased here

Posh are at Spalding for a friendly on Wednesday, August 11.

Spalding UnitedSpalding