Josef Bursik helped Peterborough United to promotion in League One. Photo: Joe Dent.

Bursik has become former Fulham and Bournemouth manager Scott Parker’s first signing since taking over at the Belgian champions in December.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has signed a four-and-a-half year contract after leaving Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

Bursik has made 50 league appearances for Stoke- including 16 this season- but had been out of the team since November with Alex Neil preferring Jack Bonham.

Brugge currently sit 4th in the Belgian league, 15 points off top spot, but have a Champions League Round of 16 tie to look forward to against Benfica after impressively advancing through a group that included Porto, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid.

Bursik played just six times for Posh at the end of the 2020/21 season but will forever be remembered for the impact he had in helping Posh achieve automatic promotion whole on an emergency loan to replace Christy Pym.

In League One, Posh’s rivals continue to be busy as Barnsley have brought in centre-half Bobby Thomas on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season.

Charlton have swooped to bring in defender Todd Kane on loan from Coventry and former QPR striker MacAuley Bonne has arrived on a free transfer. Posh face Charlton at home next Saturday.

At the bottom, Burton Albion have strengthened by bringing in goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray from Charlton and Forest Green have boosted their attacking options by signing former Bolton striker Amadou Bakayoko for an undisclosed fee.

