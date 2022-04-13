Peterborough United players who need a chance to impress before the end of the season

Here are six players who could see some games in the final weeks.
1. Joel Randall
McCann has been making positive noises about Randall in recent weeks and for the sake of the lad himself he needs to see some action before the end of the season. With no pressure on the games the million-pound summer signing will be free to express himself. He's started just two games for Posh, only one in the Championship, thanks a series of injuries since he pitched up at London Road from Exeter in the summer. There have been flashes of ability in his rare outings and a couple of good performances will give him the confidence to hit the ground running next season.
2. KAI CORBETT
The former West Ham United striker, who turned down a new contract at the Olympic Stadium in favour of joining Posh, is an out and out finisher according to club staff. Previous boss Darren Ferguson gave him a surprise Championship start earlier this season and if he's fit he should get another one. Competition for places up front will be intense next season and we need to see if the 19 year-old can be part of that battle. Just that one first-team appearance so far.
3. JOE TAYLOR
Previous Posh manager Ferguson described this fleet-footed striker as ‘one of the chairman’s gems’ so read into that what you want. He’s seen first-team action four times as a substitute since McCann arrived after some free-scoring displays at under 23 level. The new boss clearly rates the 19 year-old so let's see if he gets a start once relegation is confirmed.
4. WILL BLACKMORE
Goalkeeping has been an issue for Posh for much of the season so it could be a good chance to see what a strapping 19 year-old can do with a view to saving Posh some transfer cash in the summer.