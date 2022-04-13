Peterborough United players who need a chance to impress before the end of the season

1. Joel Randall

McCann has been making positive noises about Randall in recent weeks and for the sake of the lad himself he needs to see some action before the end of the season. With no pressure on the games the million-pound summer signing will be free to express himself. He's started just two games for Posh, only one in the Championship, thanks a series of injuries since he pitched up at London Road from Exeter in the summer. There have been flashes of ability in his rare outings and a couple of good performances will give him the confidence to hit the ground running next season.