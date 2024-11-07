Posh celebrate a goal against Cambridge United last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists last season’s drubbing of Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium will have no bearing on Saturday’s derby clash at the same venue.

Posh battered Cambridge 5-0 at London Road 12 months with two goals apiece from wingers Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark and an own goal. Mason-Clark also scored in a 1-0 win at the Abbey Stadium later in the season.

Posh will go into the fixture – one that will be close to a sellout – on the back of two free-scoring cup wins, but they will tackle a Cambridge side enjoying some excellent form. The Us have won their last five competitive fixtures without conceding a goal. Three have been in League One, but they remain third from bottom thanks to a disastrous start to the season.

"We are going into the game with momentum,” Ferguson said. “We’ve won two cup ties and we have two home games to follow in both competitions. We are looking strong at home which is pleasing, but last season’s result will have no bearing on Saturday’s outcome and I won’t be mentioning it at all to the players.

"We were outstanding on the day and it was a convincing win, but it means nothing now. It’s in the past. We will look to take the game to Cambridge again, but we are facing a team who have won several games in a row without conceding a goal and who will be a lot more confident on Saturday than they would have been a month ago.

"We are preparing for the game as normal. The build-up will be the same, but the players will know how big the game is when they go out for the warm-up. We don’t want to overcook it because it is just about getting three points, but we have to realise how important the match is for the fans. We managed to win both games against them last season and it had been a long time since that had happened.

“We know where we have to improve individually and as a team. We have not had a run of wins or a consistent run of performances and that has to change. We do have players coming back soon which will help, but for the moment attack really is the best form of defence for us. Cambridge appear to be playing less risky football now, but they will be compact, organised and very hard to break down. We will have to be spot tactically and with the tempo of our play.”

Centre-back Oscar Wallin should return to the Posh starting line-up after missing the two cup ties to freshen himself up. On-loan right-back Sam Curtis is suspended as is Cambridge’s former Posh defender Danny Andrew.

Posh haven’t won two League One games in a row this season since August. Their longest unbeaten run has been three games, two of which were drawn.