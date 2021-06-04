Peterborough United players take paycuts to stay with the club in the Championship, but the captain is still negotiating

Posh skipper Mark Beevers

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation in today’s (June 2) edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

MacAnthony also revealed Posh are still in negotiation with club skipper Mark Beevers over extending his existing deal. He’s the only one of the club’s promotion winners about to enter the last year of a contract yet to agree to a new deal, apart from forward Siriki Dembele who is expected to leave the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh automatically transfer list a player with one season left on a contract if they refuse a new deal. Six of last season’s League One squad have signed new contracts. They are Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Christy Pym, Dan Butler and Ricky-Jade Jones.

MacAnthony said: “I’m chuffed we have agreed new deals with the players we wanted to keep efficiently and quickly. The day after we won promotion I emailed over a list of players to Barry Fry and Liz Elsom (secretary) I wanted to keep and they were to liaise with agents and players straight away.

“I had to get involved with a couple of players who said ‘no’ orginally - we got there with ‘Pymy’ in the end - and some have taken paycuts with better incentives. There is only ‘Beevs’ to sort out now.

“Some of the players had options on a third year which can be expensive, but these contracts were originally signed pre-Covid. I’m always transparent with the players and they know if they enter the last year of a contract without agreeing a new deal they will go on the transfer list. These players want to play in the Championship and once they got their head around things they signed quickly.