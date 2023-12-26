Peterborough United’s players showed their support for goalkeeper Will Blackmore, who is dealing with a family bereavement, during the Boxing Day draw with Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Peterborough United's players show their support for Josh Knight after the opening goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

All of the players came over to the touchline to get one of Blackmore’s shirts to hold aloft together after Josh Knight headed in the opening goal of a 2-2 draw.

The gesture was an act of solidarity with the 22-year-old whose father passed away recently.

Boss Darren Ferguson said: “It’s real sad news for Will in terms of his father.

“He’s been ill for a while and we’ve all been trying to support him, his mother and his whole family, and, as he has two younger brothers, it’s been tough.

“We feel we’re like a family ourselves and we look after each other.

“The gesture from the players was fantastic and shows what we are all about.

“All our thoughts are with Will and has family because we know how tough it is.”

After the match, Blackmore tweeted: “The best group of lads I’ve worked with. Forever grateful for the support they’ve shown me and my family.”