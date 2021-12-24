Peterborough United players receive their half-term grades. Who was the head boy?

1. F CHRISTY PYM

Championship starts/goals: 7/0. Pym’s fall from grace is one of the stories of the season, but not in a good way as an angry dressing room row with the manager after a defeat at Reading led to exile and a promise he would never play for the first-team again. Pym struggled in the second-half of last season so it was a surprise to see him receive a new contract in the summer. Posh will obviously try and move him on in the January transfer window.