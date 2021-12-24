Peterborough United players receive their half-term grades. Who was the head boy?

We issued one ‘A’ grade and five ‘B’ grades, but most have struggled to get a satisfactory rating.
We haven’t marked forwards Jack Marriott, Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones as their seasons have been ruined by serious injury, although the former would definitely be in the ‘can do better’ camp judged on his few displays so far.
Manager Darren Ferguson would be another hovering between a C and a D grade, although he hasn’t been helped by the departure of coach Mark Robson.
Grading key: A=Outstanding, B=Good, C:Satisfactory, D+Can do better; E=Terrible: F=Failure.
1. F CHRISTY PYM
Championship starts/goals: 7/0. Pym’s fall from grace is one of the stories of the season, but not in a good way as an angry dressing room row with the manager after a defeat at Reading led to exile and a promise he would never play for the first-team again. Pym struggled in the second-half of last season so it was a surprise to see him receive a new contract in the summer. Posh will obviously try and move him on in the January transfer window.
2. D Minus IDRIS KANU
Championship starts/goals: 1/0. Posh tried to off-load their Sierra Leone international in August which implies his future at London Road is limited. It’s a shame as he is quick and strong and he’s a big trier who is versatile enough to play wing-back or striker, but he’s been at the club a long time now and he remains miles away from becoming a starter. He’s now caught Covid for the second time which suggests he’s also pretty unlucky.
3. D Minus MARK BEEVERS
Championship starts/goals: 11/0. The man with more Championship appearances under his belt than any other Posh player has been poor overall this season and it’s unlikely he will get back into the side. Losing the club captaincy also indicates that. He’s never been comfortable with the ball at his feet and he doesn’t dominate in either penalty area which shouldn’t always be the case given his height and experience.
4. D KWAME POKU
Championship starts/goals: 0/0. This attacking teenager was signed for the future, but he’s shown glimpses of quality in four first-team substitute appearances which suggests he could have a part to play in the second-half of the season. Posh need Championship-ready players now though if they are to survive. Poku is comfortable in several forward positions and operated as a very mobile ‘10’ at Blackpool for 20 minutes or so last weekend.