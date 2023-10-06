Ronnie Edwards celebrates his first senior goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The central defenders will join up with England after Saturday’s League One home match with Lincoln City. The England Under 20 team has been rebranded to recognise the competition they now take part in.

England take on Romania (away, October 12) and Portugal (home, October 20, stadium:mk) in their first fixtures in the European Elite League.

They won’t miss any Posh matches as the scheduled League One fixture at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, October 14 has been postponed because of the home side’s international call-ups.

Jadel Katongo scores for Posh against Cambridge United. Photo: David Lowndes.

Edwards has recently passed 100 senior appearances for Posh and scored his first professional goal in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Carlisle. Katongo is on loan from Manchester City and made his first Football League start in last Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Bristol Rovers.