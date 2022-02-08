Peterborough United players past and present help Marcus Maddison reach his career-saving financial target with one old Posh teammate donating £1,000
Former Peterborough United star Marcus Maddison’s appeal for financial help to fund a career-saving operation prompted a fantastic response from the football community with one former Posh teammate donating £1k.
Maddison Maddison appealed for help at the end of last week. His ‘GoFundMe’ target was £3k, but at 8am today (February 8) the amount raised had passed £3.5k.
The 28 year-old quit professional football for mental health reasons in April 2021 when on loan at Bolton Wanderers. He anounced his intention to return in October, but a knee complaint stopped him in his tracks.
Maddison said: “Reaching out is hard for me to do but I have nowhere else to turn. After a year out sorting myself out mentally this operation on my knee is my last hurdle, without it I will never run again, never mind play football.”
It took a handful of days to storm past his target with former Posh teammate Michael Doughty donating £1,000.
Other Posh players past and present also donated including Nathan Thompson, Brad Rolt, Archie Jones, George Moncur, Aaron Chapman, Brad Inman and Kieran Sadlier. Many Posh fans also chipped in to help a player who made 249 appearances for Posh scoring 62 goals.
A former Charlton teammate of Maddison’s Darren Pratley also made a generous donation.