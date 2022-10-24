Peterborough United players ordered to ignore looming Cambridge United derby and concentrate on beating Accrington Stanley
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has ordered his players to put Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated derby against Cambridge United to the back of their minds.
By Alan Swann
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Posh host Cambridge in a Football League match at the Weston Homes Stadium this weekend for the first time in 21 years.
The game is heading for a sellout 13,500 crowd but Posh have a home game against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday (7.45pm) to take care of first.
"We must forget about Cambridge,” McCann said. “The game tomorrow is far more important right now because it’s the next one.