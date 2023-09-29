Peterborough United players looking very posh in their snazzy new sponsored suits
The squad and management staff have been kitted out in snazzy new suits as part of an official ‘formalwear’ partnership with leading menswear firm Marc Darcy, multiple winners of the ‘Drapers Menswear brand of the Year’ prize.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson was keen on smartening his side up after seeing Bolton Wanderers turn up immacutely dressed ahead of a League One game at London Road last season.
Ferguson said: "I saw the Bolton lads and I thought ‘I like the look of that’ so we spoke about it at the end of last season.
"It’s something I’ve done before and it looks good. We look uniformed.
"We did it in the Championship one season and the players liked it. It was just a case of getting them to tie their ties properly!”
Posh commercial executive Bobby Copping said: “I am delighted to welcome Marc Darcy on board the football club as official formal wear partner.
"It’s a fantastic, high-quality brand and we are looking forward to developing a long-lasting relationship.”
Karen Johal, Creative Director of Marc Darcy, said: "We pleased to partner up with Peterborough United Football Club as their ‘Official Formalwear Partners’.
"We will be looking to build a strong relationship with the club across the board including the loyal fanbase so please do keep a lookout for unique giveaways and offers!"
Posh wore the suits for the first time in the recent League One game at Bolton and again at the Carabao Cup tie at Mansfield.