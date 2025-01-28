Malik Mothersille after scoring for Posh v Wycombe. Photo Darren WilesMalik Mothersille after scoring for Posh v Wycombe. Photo Darren Wiles
Malik Mothersille after scoring for Posh v Wycombe. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United players didn't deserve a late kick in the teeth

By Alan Swann
Published 28th Jan 2025, 22:54 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 18:50 BST
Peterborough United players performed well enough to feel disappointed at not beating second-placed Wycombe Wanderers in a League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh led for most of the game before a side who have only lost five times all season grabbed an injury-time leveller.

There were some excellent individual displays from a Posh team now unbeaten in their last six competitive matches.

Ratings Key: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

The goalkeeper made a big save at the end of the first-half, but was largely untroubled even when Wycombe were enjoying a lot of possession. Good with the ball at his feet - 7.

1. JED STEER

The goalkeeper made a big save at the end of the first-half, but was largely untroubled even when Wycombe were enjoying a lot of possession. Good with the ball at his feet - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
A very good defensive shift from the youngster who forced veteran McCleary to switch wings for the second-half. Not much opportunity to impress going forward. Substituted late on after suffering cramp - 7.5.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

A very good defensive shift from the youngster who forced veteran McCleary to switch wings for the second-half. Not much opportunity to impress going forward. Substituted late on after suffering cramp - 7.5. Photo: s

Photo Sales
The left-back was excellent again. Defends well and offers plenty going forward. He should be celebrating a last-gasp match-winning assist - 9.

3. TAYU EDUN

The left-back was excellent again. Defends well and offers plenty going forward. He should be celebrating a last-gasp match-winning assist - 9. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Just one lapse in concentration which led to Wycombe hitting the post. He was very solid otherwise and won a couple of big headers from long throws when Wycombe were piling on the pressure 8.

4. OSCAR WALLIN

Just one lapse in concentration which led to Wycombe hitting the post. He was very solid otherwise and won a couple of big headers from long throws when Wycombe were piling on the pressure 8. Photo: David Lowndes.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League OneWycombe Wanderers
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice