Posh led for most of the game before a side who have only lost five times all season grabbed an injury-time leveller.
There were some excellent individual displays from a Posh team now unbeaten in their last six competitive matches.
Ratings Key: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. JED STEER
The goalkeeper made a big save at the end of the first-half, but was largely untroubled even when Wycombe were enjoying a lot of possession. Good with the ball at his feet - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JAMES DORNELLY
A very good defensive shift from the youngster who forced veteran McCleary to switch wings for the second-half. Not much opportunity to impress going forward. Substituted late on after suffering cramp - 7.5. Photo: s
3. TAYU EDUN
The left-back was excellent again. Defends well and offers plenty going forward. He should be celebrating a last-gasp match-winning assist - 9. Photo: David Lowndes
4. OSCAR WALLIN
Just one lapse in concentration which led to Wycombe hitting the post. He was very solid otherwise and won a couple of big headers from long throws when Wycombe were piling on the pressure 8. Photo: David Lowndes.
