Peterborough United player rejects loan move to League Two

Peterborough United’s transfer-listed goalkeeper Christy Pym has turned down the chance to join League Two strugglers Stevenage on loan.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 4:45 pm
Stevenage are managed by Pym’s former boss at Exeter City Paul Tisdale, but the 26 year-old keeper is waiting for better offers in the January transfer window.

Pym was told he would never play for Posh again after a bust-up with manager Darren Ferguson following a 3-1 defeat at Reading in a Championship fixture in September. That was the last of his seven appearances this season.

Posh loaned another transfer listed goalkeeper Dan Gyollai to National League Maidenhead yesterday (December 20).

