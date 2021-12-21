Peterborough United player rejects loan move to League Two

Stevenage are managed by Pym’s former boss at Exeter City Paul Tisdale, but the 26 year-old keeper is waiting for better offers in the January transfer window.

Pym was told he would never play for Posh again after a bust-up with manager Darren Ferguson following a 3-1 defeat at Reading in a Championship fixture in September. That was the last of his seven appearances this season.