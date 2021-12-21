Peterborough United player rejects loan move to League Two
Peterborough United’s transfer-listed goalkeeper Christy Pym has turned down the chance to join League Two strugglers Stevenage on loan.
Stevenage are managed by Pym’s former boss at Exeter City Paul Tisdale, but the 26 year-old keeper is waiting for better offers in the January transfer window.
Pym was told he would never play for Posh again after a bust-up with manager Darren Ferguson following a 3-1 defeat at Reading in a Championship fixture in September. That was the last of his seven appearances this season.
Posh loaned another transfer listed goalkeeper Dan Gyollai to National League Maidenhead yesterday (December 20).