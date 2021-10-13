Peterborough United player-of-the-season (so far) poll won by Nathan with 96% of the votes cast! ‘Anyone who doesn’t have Thompson and Norburn in their top three should give up football.’

Nathan Thompson Peterborough United is tackled by Joe Williams of Bristol City on October 2. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Thompson (30) had never played Championship football before this season, but he won 96% of the votes cast by Posh fans this week!

We asked fans to pick three players in a 1-2-3 order based on their performances in the first 11 matches of the season and new midfielder Oliver Norburn collected the vast majority of second-placed votes with star forward Siriki Dembele collecting most third-placed votes ahead of teenagers Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards.

Other players to win votes were goalkeeper Dai Cornell, full-back Dan Butler and midfielder Jorge Grant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Selected comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Thompson is the only player to really take his chance at Championship level. Norburn has the strength other midfielders lack and Dembele is the only player who looks like creating chances.

@EspieJaz

Anyone who doesn’t have Thompson and Norburn in their top three should give up football.

@Pearsy4

Thompson first then big gap to Burrows and Dembele.

@HarryAnders272

Thompson has really risen to the step up and Norburn has done very well since he joined as has Grant, although in his case he is being generally asked to play in his less favoured position.

@PaulHow19538679

Thompson, then Norburn and Dembele and if Beevers hadn’t picked up an injury he would probably be in there. He was outstanding at the start of the season.

@aiden_O2

Dembele third, but miles behind Thompson and Norburn.